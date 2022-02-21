Watch French post-rockers BRUIT≤’s new live session video for “Industry”

Last year, French post-rock band BRUIT≤ digitally released their debut album The Machine is burning and now everyone knows it could happen again, and it was met by tons of praise, including from Neige of Alcest, who declared it "the best post rock I heard in a really long time." It's getting a vinyl release on April 22 via Pelagic Records (pre-order), and ahead of that, we're premiering a new live session video for its opening track "Industry," which was directed by the band and Toma Turbain. The song's dark, climactic, string-laden post-rock should appeal to fans of Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Neurosis, and the video gives you a great idea of how tight and powerful BRUIT ≤ sound. Watch it and stream the full album below.

For more of BRUIT≤'s live show, catch them at Roadburn this year.