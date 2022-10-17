Watch full set video of Algernon Cadwallader’s first show in 10 years

Reunited emo revival OGs Algernon Cadwallader finally began their first tour in 10 years on Friday (10/14) in Pittsburgh (and since hit Columbus and Chicago), and it sounds like it's been awesome so far:
YouTube user frogs in the toolshed again uploaded video of the full Pittsburgh set and you can check that out, along with the setlist from the show, below.
The tour lands in NYC on Thursday (10/20) at Brooklyn Monarch with Proper. and Freezing Cold and Friday (10/22) at Warsaw with Customer and Nervous Dater. All remaining shows with opening acts listed below.
Algernon's Joe Reinhart also recently discussed the band's sophomore album Parrot Flies on The Record Process, a podcast co-hosted by Casey Cavaliere (of The Wonder Years) and Tom Conran:
Algernon Cadwallader @ Spirit Hall - 10/14/22 Setlist (via)
Look Down
Casual Discussion in a Dome Between Two Temples
Some Kind of Cadwallader
If It Kills Me
Parrot Flies
Springing Leaks
Horror
Yo Soy Milk
The Stars
Motivational Song
Black Clouds
Cruisin’
Fun
Spit Fountain
Katie's Conscious
On Up
(Na Na Na Na) Simulation
Chewed Up and Spit Out (In a Bowl)
Preservatives
Second-Rate Machines
Serial Killer Status
In Response to Irresponsability
Shirt
Pitfall