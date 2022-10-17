Watch full set video of Algernon Cadwallader’s first show in 10 years

Reunited emo revival OGs Algernon Cadwallader finally began their first tour in 10 years on Friday (10/14) in Pittsburgh (and since hit Columbus and Chicago), and it sounds like it's been awesome so far:

YouTube user frogs in the toolshed again uploaded video of the full Pittsburgh set and you can check that out, along with the setlist from the show, below.

The tour lands in NYC on Thursday (10/20) at Brooklyn Monarch with Proper. and Freezing Cold and Friday (10/22) at Warsaw with Customer and Nervous Dater. All remaining shows with opening acts listed below.

Algernon's Joe Reinhart also recently discussed the band's sophomore album Parrot Flies on The Record Process, a podcast co-hosted by Casey Cavaliere (of The Wonder Years) and Tom Conran:

Algernon Cadwallader @ Spirit Hall - 10/14/22 Setlist (via)

Look Down

Casual Discussion in a Dome Between Two Temples

Some Kind of Cadwallader

If It Kills Me

Parrot Flies

Springing Leaks

Horror

Yo Soy Milk

The Stars

Motivational Song

Black Clouds

Cruisin’

Fun

Spit Fountain

Katie's Conscious

On Up

(Na Na Na Na) Simulation

Chewed Up and Spit Out (In a Bowl)

Preservatives

Second-Rate Machines

Serial Killer Status

In Response to Irresponsability

Shirt

Pitfall