Watch Gang of Four play their first show with David Pajo on guitar (video, pics, setlist)

Gang of Four began their North American tour on Sunday night at Buffalo, NY's Babeville. This is the first show with original members John King and Hugo Burnham in the group in more than a decade, and the current lineup also features '80s-era Go4 bassist Sara Lee. It was also their first show with David Pajo (Slint, King Kong, etc) on guitar, bringing his style to the parts created by the late Andy Gill.

On this this tour, Gang of Four are sticking mainly to material released from 1977 - 1984, and their set included "Outside the Trains Don't Run on Time," which they hadn't played since 1981, and "Call Me Up," which hadn't been played live since 1984. They also played classics like "Damaged Goods," "Anthrax," "Return the Gift," "He'd Send in the Army," "At Home He's a Tourist," "I Love a Man in a Uniform," "To Hell with Poverty," and more, and according to Setlist.fm, they also played "I Parade Myself" from 1995's Shrinkwrapped. Singer Mary Ramsey joined on backing vocals on a few songs.

You can watch video of "To Hell with Poverty," "Natural's Not In It," "What We All Want" and "Damaged Goods" from the Buffalo show, and check out the setlist and Instagram pics, below.

Many of the dates on Gang of Four's tour -- including the NYC show at Brooklyn Made on March 7 -- are sold out. Check out all dates below.

Gang of Four reissued their first two albums last year, along with the 77-81 box set.

SETLIST: Gang of Four @ Babeville, Buffalo 2/27/2022 (via)

Return the Gift

Not Great Men

Outside the Trains Don't Run on Time (First time since 1981)

We Live as We Dream, Alone (with Mary Ramsey) (First time since 2016)

Paralysed

Anthrax

He'd Send in the Army

I Parade Myself

What We All Want

I Love a Man in a Uniform (with Mary Ramsey)

At Home He's a Tourist

Natural's Not in It

To Hell With Poverty

Encore:

Call Me Up (with Mary Ramsey) (First time since 1984)

Damaged Goods (with Mary Ramsey)

GANG OF FOUR - 2022 TOUR DATES

3.01.22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

3.02.22 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

3.03.22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

3.04.22 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

3.06.22 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

3.07.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

3.08.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

3.09.22 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

3.11.22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hall

3.12.22 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

3.14.22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

3.15.22 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

3.16.22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

3.18.22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live

3.19.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

3.20.22 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

3.21.22 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

3.23.22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3.23.22 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall

3.25.22 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club