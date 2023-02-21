Watch Gel’s video for their new song “Honed Blade”

The rising and very promising NJ hardcore band Gel have shared the second single off their upcoming debut album Only Constant, following "Attainable," which we named one of the best punk songs of January. New song "Honed Blade" is a hardcore punk ripper, and it comes with a black-and-white video shot by Carlisle Jones that gives you a feel for this band's great live show. Check it out below. The new album comes out 3/31 via Convulse Records.

Gel also have a bunch of tour dates coming up, including their album release shows in NYC at TV Eye on April 21 and Saint Vitus on April 22 and their Atlantic City and Providence shows with Gorilla Biscuits. All dates are listed below.

Gel -- 2023 Tour Dates

3.01 Bern, CH @ ISC Club ^

3.02 Darmstadt, DE @ Oetinger Villa ^

3.03 Lichtenstein, DE @ Jz Riot ^

3.04 Warsaw, PL @ Chmury ^

3.05 Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia ^

3.06 Hannover, DE @ UJZ KoЯn ^

3.07 Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn ^

3.08 Paris, FR @ L’esspace ^

3.09 London, UK @ New Cross Inn ^

3.10 Leeds, UK @ Boom ^

3.11 Birmingham, UK @ Centrala ^

3.12 Antwerp, BE @ Boukenborgh ^

4/21 - TV Eye - Ridgewood, NY (Record Release Show) %

4/22 - St. Vitus - Brooklyn, NY (Record Release Show) +

4.29 Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club *

4.30 Providence, RI @ The Met *

5.6 Melbourne, FL @ Punk In The Park

6.3-4 Detroit, MI @ Tied Down Fest

^ w/ Cold Brats

* w/ Gorilla Biscuits

% w/ End It, Faze, Exhibition, Phantom

+ w/ Peace Test, Taking Meds, Dogbreath