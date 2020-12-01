Watch Glacier Veins’ video for “Feel Better Now”

Glacier Veins' debut album The World You Want to See (Equal Vision/Common Ground Collective) is one of 2020's most undeniable pop punk debuts. It honors the catchy, glossy sounds of the mid 2000s Fueled By Ramen era, but with an atmospheric twist that takes it beyond straightforward pop punk territory. It's a fresh spin on a classic sound, and one of its very best songs is "Feel Better Now," which gets a music video today.

The nostalgic video tips its hat to '80s sci-fi movies and video games, and vocalist/guitarist Malia Endres says, "We are so thrilled to share the music video for 'Feel Better Now'! Making a music video in the midst of a pandemic certainly brought some challenges but we are so lucky to have gotten to work with the amazing Georgia Harter and her team, who were so dedicated to making an exciting video while creatively working within the bounds of social distancing, wearing masks, etc. We hope this music video brings you some entertainment and nostalgia." Watch below.

Malia, bassist Kyle Woodrow, and guitarist Jason Espinoza also recently spoke to us about their favorite albums of 2020, and earlier this year, Kyle spoke to us about his favorite classic Equal Vision album for a feature on the label's 30th anniversary.