Watch Gorillaz bring out Bad Bunny, Beck, Little Simz, De La Soul & more at Coachella 2023 wknd 2

Gorillaz returned to Coachella on Friday night (4/21), and this weekend they brought out even more surprise guests than last weekend. This time, they had headliner Bad Bunny join them for their Cracker Island collaboration "Tormenta" shortly before playing his own set on the same stage, and they also brought out Beck for "Possession Island," following the pair's peformance together on Kimmel earlier this week. Little Simz also joined for "Garage Palace," Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def) joined for "Sweepstakes," Moonchild Sanelly joined for "With Love to an Ex," and like the previous weekend, they brought out De La Soul for "Feel Good Inc.," Del the Funky Homosapien for "Clint Eastwood" and "Rock the House," Thundercat for "Cracker Island," and Bootie Brown for "New Gold."

Rewind the livestream to watch Gorillaz's full set, check out their full weekend two setlist, and watch an archived video of "Feel Good Inc." from weekend one and the Gorillaz/Beck Kimmel performance below.

The Coachella livestream continues all weekend. Tune in and check out the schedule here.

Gorillaz @ Coachella 2023 Weekend Two Setlist

M1 A1

Tranz

The Valley of the Pagans (ft. Beck)

Cracker Island (ft. Thundercat)

O Green World

Tormenta (ft. Bad Bunny)

With Love to an Ex (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)

Sweepstakes (ft. Yasiin Bey)

Andromeda

New Gold (ft. Bootie Brown)

On Melancholy Hill

Kids With Guns

Dirty Harry (ft. Bootie Brown)

Garage Palace (ft. Little Simz)

Rock the House (ft. Del the Funky Homosapien)

Feel Good Inc. (ft. De La Soul)

Clint Eastwood (ft. Del the Funky Homosapien)