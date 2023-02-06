Watch Grammy tributes: Kacey Musgraves to Loretta Lynn, Mick Fleetwood to Christine McVie, Quavo to Takeoff

During the 2023 Grammy Awards' In Memoriam section, Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn with a gorgeous cover of "Coal Miner's Daughter," followed by Quavo paying tribute to his late Migos groupmate Takeoff with a performance of "Without You," the Takeoff tribute song that he released earlier this year. Then, Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood was joined by Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt to honor Mick's late bandmate Christine McVie with a heart-wrenching "Songbird" cover. They also played archival clips of Jeff Beck and David Crosby. Watch videos below.

