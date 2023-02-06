Watch Grammys’ star-studded hip hop 50th anniversary performance

The 2023 Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip hop with a truly star-studded, multi-generational medley of performances including Black Thought, Run DMC, LL Cool J, Jazzy Jeff, Salt N Pepa, Rakim, Public Enemy, Ice-T, Queen Latifah, Method Man, Big Boi, Missy Elliott, The LOX, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Nelly, Scarface, Lil Baby, GloRilla, Too $hort, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, along with Questlove and The Roots backing several of the artists, tons of hip hop dancers, and more, with fellow hip hop legends like Jay-Z and newer greats like Doja Cat and SZA watching and smiling and rapping along from the crowd. Watch videos of several performances below (via Stereogum).

Before that performance, LL Cool J presented Dr. Dre with the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. "Dr. Dre is one of the greatest game-changers in music history," said a Grammys voiceover. "Dr. Dre's impact has been global, massive, and an authentic and positive force within our world."

In his acceptance speech, Dre said, "This is the 50th anniversary of hip hop, make some noise for hip hop. And where would I be without it? Where would a lot of people in here be without hip hop?"