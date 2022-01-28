Watch Greyhaven’s video for new metalcore rager “Foreign Anchor”

Pre-order Greyhaven's new album limited-to-200 yellow vinyl.

Back in November, Greyhaven announced their new Will Putney-produced album This Bright and Beautiful World, and shared lead single "All Candy." That one went in a very clear alt-rock direction, but if you're hoping the new album still has the band's more aggressive metalcore side intact, it does, as you can hear on new single "Foreign Anchor." Equal parts chaotic and melodic, it's a rager that fans of stuff like Every Time I Die and The Chariot should not sleep on. Listen and watch the video below.

The album comes out 4/15 via Equal Vision, and you can get it on limited-to-200 yellow vinyl, exclusively in our stores.

