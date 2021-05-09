Watch Grimes play Super Mario’s Princess Peach on Elon Musk-hosted SNL (with Miley Cyrus too)

Grimes as Princess Peach on SNL

Last night was the Elon Musk hosted episode of Saturday Night Live with Miley Cyrus as musical guest. Despite some subtweety-style grumblings about having a tech billionaire host from a few of the castmembers when Musk was announced, the whole cast seemed to be involved -- and brought their moms for the sweet Happy Mother's Day cold open that interspersed tributes featuring their moms and Miley covering Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

Elon brought along his mom, too, as well as Grimes, the mother of his child X Æ A-Xii. As she said she would on social media, Grimes appeared in a sketch, too. She played Princess Peach in a Super Mario Bros sketch about a murder trial where Wario (Musk) is accused of killing Mario. Watch that below.

In addition to the Mother's Day tribute, Miley performed two songs: her “Without You” remix with the Kid LAROI, and “Plastic Hearts.”

There was also the "Ooli Show," where Chloe Fineman played a Icelandic public access host that featured Melissa Villaseñor as Bjork. Watch that and a few other sketches below.

Next week is the penultimate SNL of the season with host Keegan-Michael Key and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.

