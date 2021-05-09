Watch Grimes play Super Mario’s Princess Peach on Elon Musk-hosted SNL (with Miley Cyrus too)

Last night was the Elon Musk hosted episode of Saturday Night Live with Miley Cyrus as musical guest. Despite some subtweety-style grumblings about having a tech billionaire host from a few of the castmembers when Musk was announced, the whole cast seemed to be involved -- and brought their moms for the sweet Happy Mother's Day cold open that interspersed tributes featuring their moms and Miley covering Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

Elon brought along his mom, too, as well as Grimes, the mother of his child X Æ A-Xii. As she said she would on social media, Grimes appeared in a sketch, too. She played Princess Peach in a Super Mario Bros sketch about a murder trial where Wario (Musk) is accused of killing Mario. Watch that below.

In addition to the Mother's Day tribute, Miley performed two songs: her “Without You” remix with the Kid LAROI, and “Plastic Hearts.”

There was also the "Ooli Show," where Chloe Fineman played a Icelandic public access host that featured Melissa Villaseñor as Bjork. Watch that and a few other sketches below.

Next week is the penultimate SNL of the season with host Keegan-Michael Key and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.