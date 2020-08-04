Watch Grizzly Bear’s 2009 KCRW session & check out pics of that year’s Williamsburg pool party

We're all looking for ways to get our live music fix with the absence of concerts as know them, and one of those ways is watching pre-existing live footage. Fortunately, a lot of classic footage has been getting newly uploaded or re-uploaded to the internet, from old hardcore shows to studio sessions like From The Basement, and here's another newly-reuploaded studio session: the one Grizzly Bear played for KCRW in 2009, the year their indie-zeitgeist-dominating Veckatimest came out. They played five songs -- all from that album -- and watching this today is inducing serious nostalgia. You can relive it or watch it for the first time above, and we highly recommend doing so.

For more 2009 Grizzly Bear nostalgia (and more of Ed Droste's "forever and ever and ever" t-shirt), check out these pics by photographer Bao Nguyen of the final 2009 Jelly NYC Pool Party in Williamsburg -- you know, the one Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Solange attended -- that they played with Beach House and Vega (the old project of Neon Indian's Alan Palomo):

Vega

Beach House

Grizzly Bear

Jay-Z & Beyonce (by Tim Griffin)