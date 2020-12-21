Watch GWAR & Mutoid Man do a Christmas Elton John parody for Two Minutes to Late Night

Christmas is this week, and the Two Minutes to Late Night quarantine covers series is getting in the holiday spirit with GWAR, Stephen Brodsky (Mutoid Man, Cave In, Old Man Gloom), and Ben Koller (Mutoid Man, Converge, All Pigs Must Die, Killer Be Killed) doing a heavy metal parody of Elton John's "Step Into Christmas" called "Stab Into Christmas." They rewrote the lyrics to be much more gory and GWAR-friendly, and it's got references to COVID, Jeff Bezos, the White House, and much more, plus a PUP cameo.

"The most ambitious crossover event in metal since Kiss was on Scooby Doo!," they write. "Gwar and Gwarsenio Hall together at last with a full blessing from their lawyer, Subpoenis Maximus, plus Mutoid Man, too!" Check it out:

To help support all the artists involved, donate to Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon.

