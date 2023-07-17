Watch GWAR’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert

"GWAR and NPR, they said it couldn't be done!" In what may be the unlikeliest sentence of the month, GWAR visited NPR's Washington, DC studio to perform a Tiny Desk Concert. If it sounds like something our friends at The Hard Times might've dreamed up, it kinda was. "GWAR asks NPR’s Tiny Desk Staff if They’re Ready to Get Their Assholes Ripped Open" was a headline on the fake punk/metal news site on February 15 but, as NPR staffer and resident metal fan Lars Gotrich points out, what they didn't know is NPR had actually already been trying to make this happen.

It took a few pandemic years for it to actually come to fruition but here we are. "We're actually a little nervous here," Blöthar the Berserker said, "as it's the home of Nina Totenberg and..." he was cut off by Balsac the Jaws of Death who added, "Terry Fricking Gross." "Hey, don't call people names," Blöthar shot back, "you're gross! Terry Gross is a national treasure!"

"We were worried, you know, 'cause lets face it, GWAR is a little bit lowbrow. Just a little, somebrow, maybe," Blöthar continued, noting that to "boost our cultural profile" and add a little class to the proceedings they had invited famed conductor Wilhelm Fartwrangler to oversee their performance, before launching into their four-song Tiny Desk set that included "Sex Cow," "I'll Be Your Monster," "Ratcatcher," and "Phantom Limb." Watch below.

GWAR will be on the road starting this weekend as part of Rob Zombie and Mudvayne's "The Psychotherapy Sessions" Tour that hits the NYC-area on July 28 Jones Beach with Coal Chamber, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies. They've also got a few headline dates and festival appearances. Check out GWAR's full schedule below

