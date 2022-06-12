Watch Halsey cover Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” at Governors Ball
Halsey headlined Day 2 of Governors Ball on Saturday and in addition to their own hits they also covered Kate Bush's 1985 single "Running Up That Hill" which is currently in the Top 10 around the world thanks to Stranger Things. On Twitter, Halsey said, "truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this." Halsey's version is pretty close Kate's original, with a bit of a modern update. Watch video of that and check out Halsey's GovBall setlist below.
Governors Ball wraps up today with sets from Kaytranada, J. Cole, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 gecs, Soccer Mommy, and more, plus a little rain. You can watch select sets livestream on Twitch.
SETLIST: Halsey @ Governors Ball 6/11/2022
Nightmare
Castle
Easier than Lying
You Should Be Sad
1121 / Die for Me
Graveyard
Hurricane
The Lighthouse
Honey
3am
So Good
Bad at Love
Gasoline
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Without Me
I am Not a Woman, I'm a God