Watch Halsey cover Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” at Governors Ball

Halsey headlined Day 2 of Governors Ball on Saturday and in addition to their own hits they also covered Kate Bush's 1985 single "Running Up That Hill" which is currently in the Top 10 around the world thanks to Stranger Things. On Twitter, Halsey said, "truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this." Halsey's version is pretty close Kate's original, with a bit of a modern update. Watch video of that and check out Halsey's GovBall setlist below.

Governors Ball wraps up today with sets from Kaytranada, J. Cole, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 gecs, Soccer Mommy, and more, plus a little rain. You can watch select sets livestream on Twitch.

Stay tuned for photos and more Governors Ball coverage.

SETLIST: Halsey @ Governors Ball 6/11/2022

Nightmare

Castle

Easier than Lying

You Should Be Sad

1121 / Die for Me

Graveyard

Hurricane

The Lighthouse

Honey

3am

So Good

Bad at Love

Gasoline

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

Without Me

I am Not a Woman, I'm a God