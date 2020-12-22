watch Hayley Williams cover Massive Attack, St. Vincent cover The Beatles & more from Ally Coalition Talent Show

The annual Talent Show benefit for Jack and Rachel Antonoff's LGBTQ equality organization The Ally Coalition went virtual for 2020, streaming on Monday night (12/21). The show began and ended with Jack, performing solo acoustic at Brooklyn Bowl. He played Bleachers' "45" and Taylor Swift's "This Is Me Trying," one of the songs from folklore he worked on with her.

Other highlights from the evening included Hayley Williams of Paramore (doing a great job singing Liz Fraser's lead in Massive Attack's "Teardrop"), St. Vincent (covering The Beatles' "Martha My Dear"), Tierra Whack (covering Mary J. Blige's "Not Gon' Cry"), Lana Del Rey (playing "Silent Night" and her own "Let Me Love You Like A Woman"), Aaron Dessner of The National (playing a new Big Red Machine song, "Brycie," written about his brother), Brittany Howard of The Alabama Shakes (covering PKA's "Let Me Hear You (Say Yeah)"), and Clairo (covering Norah Jones' "Sunrise"). Watch video clips of their performances below.

Also performing were Sleater-Kinney (covering Sparks' "Angst In My Pants"), Rufus Wainwright (covering The Police's "Wrapped Around Your Finger"), Spoon (covering Tom Petty's "A Face In The Crowd"), Shamir (covering Taylor Swift's "Death By A Thousand Cuts"), Claud (covering Belle And Sebastian's "Get Me Away From Here I'm Dying."), The Chicks (playing "Sleep at Night" with Jack on drums), and more, although video of those has yet to surface.

--