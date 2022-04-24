Watch Hayley Williams join Billie Eilish at Coachella for Paramore’s “Misery Business”

At Coachella weekend one, Billie Eilish brought out Damon Albarn to sing with her on "Getting Older" and then lead the crowd in a rendition of his band Gorillaz's "Feel Good Inc" (with Pos from De La Soul), and last night (4/23) at weekend two, she brought out Hayley Williams for an acoustic rendition of Paramore's classic "Misery Business," with Hayley singing the first verse, Billie singing the second, and the two singing together in the chorus. (Paramore had retired the song in 2018 due to the controversial nature of one of its lyrics, a line Billie skipped over.) Hayley then joined Billie later in her set to sing the heavy part of "Happier Than Ever" with her. Watch both below. Billie's set is also replaying on the livestream channel today and you can watch it in full below as well.

Coachella weekend two also featured guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar during Baby Keem's set, Lizzo during Harry Styles' set, and more. The festival wraps up today (4/24) and you can stream it live here. Check out pictures of weekend one here.

Meanwhile, Paramore have a new album on the way. While you wait for that, read our reviews of their first five albums.

Billie Eilish @ Coachella 2022 Weekend Two Setlist (via)

bury a friend

I Didn't Change My Number

NDA

Therefore I Am

my strange addiction

idontwannabeyouanymore

lovely (Billie Eilish & Khalid song)

you should see me in a crown

Billie Bossa Nova

GOLDWING

Oxytocin (Contains elements of "COPYCAT")

ilomilo (Shortened)

i love you (Acoustic and shortened)

Your Power (Acoustic)

Misery Business (Acoustic Paramore cover with Hayley Williams)

Not My Responsibility (played over PA)

OverHeated

bellyache (Shortened)

ocean eyes (Shortened)

Getting Older

Lost Cause

when the party's over

all the good girls go to hell

everything i wanted

bad guy

Happier Than Ever (with Hayley Williams)