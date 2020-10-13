Watch Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, Margo Price & more perform at “Honor Her Wish” RBG tribute

Last night (10/12), musicians, politicians, and others came together for the "Honor Her Wish" livestream, a virtual event in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the intention of urging senators to respect Ginsburg's wishes that she not be replaced until a new president is installed.

If you missed the stream or want to watch again, the Demand Justice Twitter account has posted videos of performances by Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, Margo Price, Resistance Revival Chorus, and Jon Batiste, as well as speeches from Michael Stipe, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Hillary Clinton, and others.

Hayley played "Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris" off her recently released debut album Petals For Armor. She dedicated the song to survivors of sexual and domestic abuse, and her band included Becca Mancari on guitar and backing vocals, as well as Petals For Armor contributors Joey Howard (bass) and Aaron Steele (drums).

Phoebe Bridgers did a stunning, stripped-back rendition of "Graceland Too" from her new album Punisher with frequent collaborators Harrison Whitford and Marshall Vore.

Margo did "Pay Gap" (with her husband/frequent collaborator Jeremy Ivey on harmonica) and she began her performance with a tribute to RBG, saying, "Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a feminist icon and a hero to so many. She was the very definition of truth, justice, and honor. Ruth fought for women’s rights and equal pay, but she also fought for equality for all and how it could benefit all."

The event also featured Kathleen Hanna, Kesha, and more. Scroll down for more of last night's videos...