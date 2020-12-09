Watch Hayley Williams play Tiny Desk with Julien Baker & Becca Mancari

Hayley Williams performed songs from her excellent debut solo album Petals For Armor for an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert with a band featuring Julien Baker (who sings backup on the album), Becca Mancari (who also played with Hayley on the Ruth Bader Ginsburg tribute livestream), bassist Joey Howard, and drummer Aaron Steele.

"I've never done this without Paramore," Hayley said during her set, which included renditions of "Pure Love," "Taken," and "Dead Horse." It's a treat to hear these songs in a more bare-bones setting, and Hayley and her band sound great. Check it out below.

