Watch heavy shoegazers Comatose’s new video for “Skin”

Comatose is a new-ish heavy shoegaze band featuring Jacob Carlson (Fail To Decay), Daren Menz (Fail To Decay, Chrome Waves-live), Adam Carroll (Fail To Decay, Lion Sight, The Boy Will Die), and James Benson (Amiensus, Chrome Waves, Fail To Decay), and earlier this year, they released their debut album A Way Back. If you haven't heard it, fans of Hum, Jesu, Alcest - take note.

We're now premiering the video for "Skin," and the hazy, colored-light-drenched footage pairs perfectly with the atmospheric song. "'Skin,' as it is appropriately titled, concerns the emotional and physical detachment from an ideology and group surrounding it, while floating between new philosophies and exploring new surroundings," the band tells us. Watch the video and stream the full LP below. Order a physical copy from Transcending Records.

