Watch Henry Rollins & others discuss Minor Threat in new clip from ‘Punk the Capital’ doc

The DC punk/hardcore documentary Punk The Capital had a bunch of screenings in 2019 and 2020, and now it's getting a Blu-ray/DVD release on June 12 in the US for Record Store Day via Passion River and on July 12 in the UK for Record Store Day via Wienerworld. A portion of all copies sold through Dischord Records will go to the DC based charity We Are Family.

The home video release contains 50+ minutes of bonus short films, including:

* Scream Meets The Hangmen: Featuring all of Scream including Dave Grohl * Void and Friends: A portrait of the cult hardcore band from the DC suburbs * The Seminal WGTB Concert: The legendary first punk concert for so many DC kids, The Cramps and total chaos * The Slickee Boys: Extra material on the band who got DC punk off the ground circa '76

The film -- created by James June Schneider (co-director, editor), Paul Bishow (co-director), and Sam Lavine (associate producer, co-editor) -- also features footage of Minor Threat, Bad Brains, Rites of Spring, and much more. More info here.

Ahead of the home video release, we're premiering a clip of a Minor Threat segment, which features live footage of the band as well as interviews with Big Boys' Tim Kerr, D.O.A's Joe Keithley, and Henry Rollins about Minor Threat. "That's the band," Henry Rollins says. "They're gonna be huge. You can sing along to every lyric, you remember every melody. Finally, we have our Beatles."

Watch the clip below...