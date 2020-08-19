Watch Henry Rollins recording with Tool for their 1993 debut album

As you may know, Tool's 1993 debut album Undertow features a spoken-word interlude by Henry Rollins on "Bottom," and producer Sylvia Massy posted video of Rollins recording his part in the studio all the way back in 1992. The video came out in 2016, but this kind of music history never gets old. Watch below.

Here's Maynard talking about Rollins' contribution to the album, via Rolling Stone:

One of the album’s standout tracks, the dynamic seven-minute epic “Bottom,” includes a spoken-word cameo appearance by Henry Rollins, who modified Keenan’s original words for the passage with some thoughts of his own. “That’s actually a spoken word part I do there [in live performances of the song and I’ve always done,” Keenan told Musique Plus in May 1993. “When we went into the studio, [Rollins] came down and he read that part, but he also wrote his own part to kind of paraphrase what I’d said. His part sounds better for him, the way he speaks, so it just sounded way better to have his part in there instead. So we put his there.” Though the band had formed a personal and creative bond with Rollins while opening for the Rollins Band during a 1992 tour, Keenan – who is known to occasionally embroider a story to make it more interesting – told the magazine that Rollins’ presence was motivated not by a sense of artistic kinship, but rather as payback for a poker debt. “He had a gambling debt for a while with us,” Keenan claimed. “He’s kind of a bad poker player. He lost a lot of money … like $3,000. Turns out he was losing the T-shirt money. He was borrowing from the merchandiser to play poker with us and he’s really bad at bluffing. So we pretty much nailed him, and that’s actually how we got him to play on the album.”

Watch the video:

--