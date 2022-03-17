Watch Heriot’s video for the eerie, sludgy title track of ‘Profound Morality’

We recently named UK band Heriot one of 15 metal bands to watch in 2022 and their upcoming debut EP Profound Morality is shaping up to be one of the year's most promising metalcore debuts. A few tracks are out already, and we're now premiering the title track, which shows off an entirely different side of Heriot than the other tracks. It's an apocalyptic sludge song that finds room for guitarist Debbie Gough's haunting clean vocals and bassist Jack Packer's guttural growls. It's dark, desolate, and eerie in all the best ways.

Drummer Julian Gage says that the song "illustrates the conflict of humanity in in trying to maintain a clear conscience and how our weaknesses make us real." Listen and watch the video below. The EP comes out April 29 via Church Road (pre-order).