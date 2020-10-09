Watch Hey Colossus’ video for psychedelic new song “U Cowboy”

Long-running UK band Hey Colossus recently released the Mark Lanegan collaboration "The Mirror" off their upcoming 13th album Dances / Curses, and we're now premiering second single "U Cowboy," along with its video. The song is a very appealing dose of sludgy psychedelic rock that finds this veteran band in fine form, and bassist Joe Thompson tells us a bit about the video: "Shot by Chris Spalton and Sarah Pursey in various remote locations across the UK, in the grip of a rare 90-degree heatwave, the video follows a lone cowboy as he slow-dances with the hills and the endless sky, doomed to repeat his inscrutable mission against the backdrop of a world to which he doesn’t quite belong. 'Why all the long face and tears?'"

The album comes out November 6 via Learning Curve in the US and Wrong Speed in the UK (pre-order). Check out the new song/video below.