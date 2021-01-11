Watch Holy Molar’s new video for 14th anniversary of ‘Cavity Search’ EP

Now-defunct San Diego noise punk/post-hardcore band Holy Molar (members of The Locust, Antioch Arrow, Charles Bronson, etc) celebrated the 14th anniversary of their 2007 EP Cavity Search over the weekend (January 9, to be exact), and along with the EP's birthday comes with a new video for the song "You've Had More Kids Pulled Out Of That Thing Than A Burning Orphanage." It's made up of old live footage of the band by Matt Driscoll (The Pizza Series), and it was made to look extra chaotic thanks to editing by Displaced/Replaced. Writer/musician Adam Gnade penned a retrospective review of the EP for the anniversary, which reads:

Immortal Gasoline: Happy Birthday to Holy Molar's Cavity Search EP, 1/9/2007 Holy Molar's Cavity Search EP, released 14 years ago today, is a timeless piece of pulverizing brutality, bizarre sampling, twitchy changes that make even the best prog-rock sound sluggish, and a thrilling, cranked-up, high speed pace that surprises the hell out of you by lurching to a crawl and riffing on the Phantom of the Opera soundtrack. For a label filled with WTF-dude-that-came-out-of-nowhere bands, Molar is one of Three One G's most what-the-fuckish. Put Mark McCoy (Charles Bronson, Virgin Mega Whore, Das Oath), Maxamillion Avila (Antioch Arrow, Get Hustle), and three quarters of the Locust (Justin Pearson, Bobby Bray, and Gabe Serbian) under one roof and they will make the very walls mutate. If you're of the right kind of mind, Cavity Search is one of those rare perfect records--everything immediately engaging, catchy, and surprising. "Surprising" being an operative and important word here. Cavity's five tracks don't feed you any repurposed horse and/or bullshit. Cliches are destroyed like an axe to ceramics. Hardcore standards are either slayed like a third-rate vampire or ignored so heavily you can barely count the album as part of the genre. What you're given is a collection of songs that are shockingly lifelike after 14 years. Nothing has aged badly because nothing has aged. This is immortal gasoline for every fire you've ever had.

The band's label Three One G will also be giving away a free CDEP copy of Cavity Search with any order of $15 or more from their webstore from today through Friday (1/15), so get shopping.

Watch the new video below