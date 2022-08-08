Watch Horsegirl cover Guided by Voices in new documentary short; NYC show this week

Horsegirl have released a live short film, Do You Want Horsegirl or Do You Want the Truth?, documenting their show at Chicago's Thalia Hall earlier this year which was a release show for their debut album. In addition to coverage of the album, Versions of Modern Performance, the film features footage of fellow Chicago bands Lifeguard, Friko, and Post Office Winter, plus Horsegirl's cover of Guided By Voices' "As We Go Up, We Go Down." Do You Want Horsegirl or Do You Want the Truth? is a 26-minute celebration of Horsegirl and the Chicago indie rock scene that guides their sound. Watch it below.

Horsegirl have some shows coming up, including two in NYC. This Wednesday, August 10, they'll headline at Bowery Ballroom with support from Lifeguard and Dummy, and this fall they'll open for Pavement on October 2 at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. A couple weeks later, they'll open shows for black midi in Pittsburgh and Toronto. All dates below.

Stream Versions of Modern Performance below, and order the album on vinyl from our shop.

Horsegirl Tour Dates:

Wed. Aug. 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

Sun. Oct. 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^

Mon. Oct. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall %

Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre %

* w/ Dummy, Lifeguard

^ supporting Pavement

% supporting black midi