watch Horseneck’s (Will Haven, Chelsea Wolfe’s band) new quarantine-friendly video

Horseneck -- the Sacramento sludge/post-hardcore band featuring former Will Haven guitarists Anthony Paganelli and Lance Jackman, Chelsea Wolfe‘s drummer Jess Gowrie, and bassist Lennon Hudson -- recently released their sophomore LP Fever Dream (order yours), and now they've made a quarantine-friendly video for its song "Margaritadelphia." It opens with the band talking to each other over FaceTime and asking if they wanna jam, and then it becomes a split screen video of the band members all playing the song from the comfort and safety of their own homes. The band tells us:

"Margaritadelphia" is about being stressed. It was written through the eyes of someone that is always looking for easy way out instead of facing their problems head on. The video is meant to be light hearted and hopefully brings some laughter during these heavy times. We wanted to make this video to not only keep busy ourselves, but more importantly keep people’s spirits up and stay united. It’s a weird time but we’re in it together.

A song about stress with a lighthearted video sounds like exactly what we need right now. Watch: