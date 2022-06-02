Watch Houston emo/screamo band Overo’s new video for “Never”

Houston emo/screamo band Overo (who share members with football, etc) recently released their very good new album Waiting For The End To Begin on Middle-Man Records, and they've now got a new video for one of its many highlights, "Never." A lot of music videos are meant to look like home movies from the '60s and '70s, but this video actually is that, as guitarist/co-vocalist Lindsay Minton explains:

I found [the tapes] when I was little, along with the Super 8 camera used to film them. I kept them in a box and moved them with me from New Jersey to Texas, but never had a way to view them. I had them digitized in 2021, watching them for the first time on a Zoom call with my father. He hadn’t seen the videos in at least 40 years. The videos span from the 1960s to 1970s. What you are seeing in the "Never" music video is primarily my late grandmother (Mumsie) and my late Aunt Susan, who passed away in her early 30s. I am transfixed by these videos and am often brought back to my early childhood spending time with them, especially Mumsie. In fact, the song "Chestnut Hill" is a reference to her home in West Virginia, a place I constantly end up in my dreams.

Check it out below.

Overo play a joint hometown release show with fellow Houston band Cool Moon (whose new album Crossing the Finish Line drops this Friday) on Saturday (6/4), and they've got other Texas shows later this month. All dates are listed below.

Read our review of Overo's new album here.

Overo -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 4 Houston, TX at 1810 Ojeman

June 17 Pearland, TX at Okashi

June 18 Denton, TX at Rubber Gloves

June 19 Houston, TX at House of Los