Watch hyperska artist Eichlers’ new video for “OHMYGOD”

Self-proclaimed hyperska artist Eichlers (aka Russ Wood) recently returned with new song "OHMYGOD," and we're now premiering the video for the song, which stars Russ dancing and singing with an under-construction building in the background. This one leans largely on his hyperpop side, with a hint of ska upstrokes in the mix and -- at least vocally -- there's a nasally pop punk vibe in there too. It's a fun, catchy song, and here's what Russ says about it:

"OHMYGOD" is the newest weapon (hep-on? heppin? idk) in my HYPERSKA arsenal. I'm so excited to finally share this big jam with my friends and the greater SKAmmunity. Big shoutout to Cody Furin from Honey TV for filming and editing the video, JER from Skatune Network & We Are The Union, and the Cool Crew SKA Chat. SKA NOW MORE THAN EVER.

Watch below...