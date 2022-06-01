Watch IDLES’ episode of Nigel Godrich’s ‘From the Basement’ series

After 11 years, Nigel Godrich's performance video series "From the Basement" is back with new episodes. First up is IDLES, who stop by to perform "MTT 420 RR," "Meds," "When the Lights Come On," "The Wheel," "The Beachland Ballroom," and "Wizz." Unsurprisingly given who is behind it, this new episode looks and sounds great, and IDLES do not let up on their intensity despite the lack of an audience.

“There’s an atmosphere on From The Basement that I haven’t seen equalled," says IDLES' Joe Talbot. "It’s unlike anything else. There’s a sense of mythology behind it and it’s a dream for us to be involved. We’ve wanted to do this for a very long time.” You can watch IDLES' whole half-hour episode below.

You can also listen to the session on the "From The Basement" station on Sonos Radio and via MixCloud below.

Coming up on the new seasons of "From the Basement": sessions with Sons Of Kemet, Warpaint, Caribou, Squid and Nilüfer Yanya. Stay tuned.

