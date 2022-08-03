Watch IDLES’ new video for “Stockholm Syndrome”

IDLES have released a music video for "Stockholm Syndrome" off their latest album, last year's Crawler (order on vinyl). The surreal and macabre video was directed by Charlotte Gosch and IDLES guitarist Lee Kiernan, who explain:

The initial idea of the video was to try and visualise the monotony hell of having to work to survive and how the "machine" eventually engulfs you and strips you of your freedoms. But we wanted to achieve this in a metaphorical way that kept the meaning as open as possible. So it becomes rather a visual representation that can be read in many different ways.

Watch the video below.

IDLES just played Lollapalooza (and an aftershow), and the North American leg of their tour resumes later this month and continues through September, including a set at Pasadena festival This Ain't No Picnic, and a Brooklyn show on September 15 at Kings Theatre, with support from Injury Reserve. See all dates below.

2022 Tour Dates

August 12: Cornwall, UK ( Boardmasters Festival)

August 17: Portugal (Parades Des Coura, Portugal)

August 19: London, UK (All Points East)

August 24: Belgium, Brussels (Ancienne Belgique)

August 25: France (Rock en Seine Festival)

August 27-28: Pasadena, CA (This Ain’t No Picnic)

August 30: Phoenix, AZ (The Van Buren)

Sept 1: Dallas, TX (The Factory in Deep Ellum)

Sept 2: Kansas City, MO (The Truman)

Sept 3: Milwaukee, WI (Riverside Theater)

Sept 4: Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit)

Sept 7: Toronto, ON (History)

Sept 8: Toronto, ON (History)

Sept 9: Cleveland, OH (Agora Theatre)

Sept 12: Newport, KY (PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION)

Sept 13: Pittsburgh, PA (Stage AE)

Sept 14: Washington, DC (The Anthem)

Sept 15: Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)

Sept 17: Boston, MA (Roadrunner)

Oct 27: Christchurch, NZ (James Hay Theatre)

Oct 28: Wellington, NZ (Shed 6)

Oct 29: Auckland, NZ (Town Hall)

Oct 31: Melbourne, AUS (The Forum)

Nov 1: Melbourne, AUS (The Forum)

Nov 2: Sydney, AUS (The Enmore Theatre)

Nov 3: Sydney, AUS (The Enmore Theatre)

Nov 5: Adelaide, AUS (The Gov)

Nov 6: Brisbane, AUS (Fortitude Music Hall)

Nov 8: Perth, AUS (The Astor Theatre)