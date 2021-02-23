Watch Iggy Pop read Dylan Thomas’ “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night”

Iggy Pop's 2019 album, Free, features a dramatic reading of Dylan Thomas' classic poem “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night” against an atmospheric soundscape created by Noveller and Leron Thomas.

For this year's virtual Tibet House Benefit, Iggy opened the celebration with a filmed performance of “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night,” which has now been shared on YouTube. Directed by Simon Taylor, it features Iggy up close and personal, staring straight into the camera lens with his wise and gentle eyes. It's a compelling 1 minute 47 seconds and you can watch below.

Iggy, who is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member now, also recently covered Elvis Costello's "No Flag" in French, and released pandemic anthem "Dirty Little Virus."