Watch Illinois post-hardcore band Lower Automation perform their new LP in a live session

Illinois mathy, noisy post-hardcore band Lower Automation recently released their new self-titled album on Zegema Beach Records, and it's a frantic record that clearly owes a lot to At The Drive In. Back in the early 2000s, there were a million bands trying to be At The Drive In, but that's not really the case anymore, so Lower Automation's enticing take on it feels very refreshing. And they work in other influences too, pulling from the depths of math and noise rock and blending it with ATDI's theatrical chaos.

It's a very cool record, and now we're premiering the band's new live session, in which they play the album in full. The trio is clearly super tight in a live setting, and it's a treat to see them nail all the complex intricacies that they work into these songs, all while keeping the energy at a high. They seem like they'd be a lot of fun to see live. Check it out for yourself below.