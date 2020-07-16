Watch Insane Clown Posse talk Dahvie Vanity with To Catch a Predator’s Chris Hansen

Insane Clown Posse may not be the first band that come to mind when you think of social justice warriors, but clown paint and Faygo-soaked antics aside, Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope have been fighting the good fight for a while, as they recently reminded us when they reissued merch showing a burning Confederate flag, referencing "Fuck Your Rebel Flag" from their 1992 album Carnival of Carnage.

More recently, ICP have put Dahvie Vanity of Blood on the Dance Floor on blast. Vanity, whose real name is Jesus David Torres, has been accused of raping numerous underage fans. Huffington Post reports that 21 women have come forward with allegations, detailing experience from when they were as young as 13 years old. ICP condemned Vanity when they posted his picture on Facebook recently, writing:

Juggalos! Keep your terminator style eyeballs open for Juggalo Enemy Number 1! This peacock wig wearin’, mother fuckin’, fraudulent, fake, phony ass, devil’s dick suckin’, punk fuckin’, stone-hearted, criminal!!!

For some lame ass reason, he calls himself Dahvie Vanity... pronounced “Sick Fuck”. But his real name is “Jesus Torres”. Former vocalist of some bullshit band called Blood On The Dance Floor! Active, free-roaming, unconvicted, fuckin’ PEDOPHILE! Out here, free-roaming! PEDOPHILING! Look him up now!

If you spot this free-roaming beast out in public somewhere... you know what to do. Pick up a heavy object and inflict necessary beat down!!! Just make sure it’s the correct guy first and not some other totally innocent, peacock wig-wearing fuckin’ fool!

... VJ

ICP are self-described fans of To Catch a Predator's Chris Hansen (they even have a song named after the show, who has a YouTube series called Have a Seat with Chris Hansen these days. He's been investigating Vanity on his series over the past couple of months, and on the most recent episode, which aired last night, he had ICP on to discuss Vanity. Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope explain to Hansen why they feel so strongly about Vanity, saying that he has a similar "gimmick" to them, as an entertainer who wears face makeup, and that they're disgusted that he takes advantage of his status to abuse minors.

You can watch the entire hour-long interview below.

Meanwhile, ICP refuse to risk Juggalo lives to hold the Gathering of the Juggalos this summer