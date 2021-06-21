Watch insane footage of Gulch, Sunami, Drain, Xibalba & more in a packed San Jose parking lot

Live music continues to comeback, and the return of West Coast hardcore has been especially insane. This past weekend, Xibalba played two release shows for 2020's killer Años En Infierno: one in a San Jose parking lot on Saturday (6/19) with Gulch, Drain, Sunami, Maya Over Eyes, and Scowl and one in an LA warehouse on Sunday (6/20) with Section H8, Barrage, and a DJ set from Born For Burning. Tons of people came out to that parking lot show (apparently over 2,000), and as you may expect, the pics and videos look absolutely insane:

Gabe Becerra also has tons of amazing pics of the show on Twitter.

The madness is set to continue this Sunday (6/27) at the San Jose Punk Rock Flea Market at LVL UP (a venue, not to be confused with the indie rock band of the same name) with Sunami, Connoisseur, Lead Dream, Extinguish, and Fentanyl. It's a $5, all ages show. Here's the flyer:

Earlier this year, Gulch and Sunami released an awesome split 7" on Triple B and you can pick a copy in our store. Sunami will release their debut LP on BBB later this year. Section H8 also just announced their debut LP, Welcome To The Nightmare.

