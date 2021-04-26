Watch Iowa emo band Bouquet’s video for their atmospheric new song “Glisten”

Bouquet are a new emo band from Iowa and they've been teasing the release of their debut EP for later this year. Most info is still TBA, but today we get our first taste: "Glisten." The song finds the band offering up soaring, reverby, atmospheric emo in the vein of Balance and Composure, Pianos Become the Teeth, etc, and they do it with a ton of conviction.

"'Glisten' is about losing yourself in someone else and becoming codependent," the band tells us. "Realizing the effects that has on your view of self and wanting to change and set boundaries is a necessary lesson to learn. Truly loving in any capacity begins with being honest not just with them but with yourself and it’s important to value your own well being, not just everyone else’s."

Listen and watch the video below...