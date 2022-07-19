Watch J Mascis join Negative Approach at their Vermont show

Negative Approach are currently on tour with Circle Jerks and 7Seconds and they played Burlington, VT's Higher Ground on Sunday (7/17). Longtime friend of the band J Mascis was in the neighborhood and joined Negative Approach (as he's done in the past) during their set, guest shredding on "Can’t Tell No One," "Ready To Fight," "Genocide," and "Nothing." To quote NA's John Brannon, "it was loud!" You can watch video "Can't Tell No One" below.

The Circle Jerks tour hit NYC earlier in July with two shows at Irving Plaza. and next hits Asheville, NC on Wednesday and Nashville on Thursday. All dates are here.