The Postal Service auditions J. Mascis, Weird Al, Patton Oswalt, Japanese Breakfast & others (watch)

Ahead of The Postal Service's 10th anniversary tour for Give Up in 2013, Tom Scharpling directed a Funny or Die video featuring Aimee Mann, Moby, Duff McKagan and others auditioning for the vocalist slot in the band. After teasing something for today (10/7), they've brought that conceit back with another Scharpling-directed clip, this time to promote HeadCount’s "Make Your Vote Count" campaign.

In the Zoom-style video, Anne Hathaway, Kenny G, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Rick Springfield, Huey Lewis, Tim Robinson (as Frank Schøttendt), Bret McKenzie of Flight of the Conchords, Susanna Hoffs, Patton Oswalt, Aparna Nancherla, Caroline Polachek, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, Tunde Adebimpe of TV On The Radio, Ishmael Butler of Shabazz Palaces, Jon Wurster (as Denny Rock), Big Freedia, J Mascis, Ben Jaffe of Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Kim Thayil and others audition for a slot in the band, with varying results. Ben Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis are joined by "Dave from Sub Pop," aka comedian Jon Daly, in judging them. Watch the new video, as well as the 2013 clip, below.