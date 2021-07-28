Watch Jack Antonoff & Fred Armisen join Beck at Newport Folk Fest ++ pics & video from Tuesday

Newport Folk Festival's second 2021 limited capacity "Folk On" event continued at Fort Adams Park on Tuesday (7/27). Beck headlined, and he brought out a few special guests during his set, including Jack Antonoff (for "Everybody's Gotta Learn Sometime"), Fred Armisen (for "Debra" and "Loser"), and Sharon Van Etten (for "Asshole"). Watch video of "Everybody's Gotta Learn Sometime," and a clip of "Debra," below.

Jack (with Bleachers, who were a surprise addition to the lineup), Sharon, and Fred all played their own sets on Tuesday, too, and so did Bonny Light Horseman, Steve Gunn, Vagabon, Emma Swift (with regular collaborator Robyn Hitchcock), Langhorne Slim, Allison Russell, and S.G. Goodman. Check out pictures from the whole day, and more video, below.

photos by Matthew Shelter