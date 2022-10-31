Watch Jack White, Brandi Carlile, Margo Price & more play CMT’s Loretta Lynn tribute in Nashville

CMT's all-star Loretta Lynn tribute concert took place at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium last night, and included performances by tons of modern country greats--all paying homage to the legend who passed earlier this month at the age of 90. The evening featured a surprise performance by Jack White, who produced and played on Loretta's 2004 comeback record Van Lear Rose.

Margo Price, who also collaborated with Loretta, covered classic "The Pill," and supergroup the Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby, and Brittany Spencer in for Maren Morris) performed "Coal Miner's Daughter." Brandi also sang a solo rendition of "She's Got You," which itself was written in tribute to Patsy Cline. Other performances included Wynonna Judd and members of the Gaither Vocal Band, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker, George Strait, and more.

Even more stars gave testimonials like Taylor Swift, among them Dolly Parton, Sissy Spacek (who won an Oscar for playing Loretta in Coal Miner's Daughter), Sheryl Crow, Barbara Mandrell, Tanya Tucker, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and more. Dolly said of Loretta, "[She] was the best friend anybody could ever have." Taylor Swift also made a surprise appearance via video:

I’m so grateful to Loretta for being an example, not only for songwriters everywhere, but more specifically female songwriters. She was so ahead of her time. The way she exercised brutal, truthful, fearless honesty every time she sat down to write a song is something that changed music forever and paved the way for every songwriter who’s trying to be truthful and honest today.

Check out videos from the show below. CMT will re-air the Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn special on November 2 at 8 PM EST and November 6 at 11 AM EST.