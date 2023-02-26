Jack White joined SNL’s Five Timers Club (watch his performances)

Jack White was this week' musical guest on Saturday Night Live, his fifth appearance on the show, first performing "Taking Me Back" and "Fear of the Dawn" from Fear of the Dawn, and then "A Tip From You To Me" from Entering Heaven Alive later in the show. Watch that below.

This week's SNL host was Woody Harrelson who entered the Five Timers club with this appearance -- as did Jack White!. He was given a Five Timers jacket during the closing credits goodnight. Watch a few sketches below.

Coming up on SNL: Kelsea Ballerini is the musical guest on March 4 with Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce as host; and on March 11 it's The 1975 as musical guest with host Jenny Ortega.

While Jack White was in town for SNL he made time to play a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on Wednesday (2/22) and you can check out the setlist below.

SETLIST : Jack White @ Brooklyn Steel 2/24/2023

Taking Me Back

Fear of the Dawn

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground

Hi-De-Ho

Apple Blossom

If I Die Tomorrow

What's Done Is Done

Hotel Yorba

Fell in Love With a Girl

Lazaretto

I Think I Smell a Rat

I Cut Like a Buffalo

We're Going to Be Friends

A Tip From You to Me

A Madman From Manhattan

Catch Hell Blues

Ball and Biscuit

Encore:

Steady, as She Goes

Icky Thump

What's the Trick?

Blue Orchid

Seven Nation Army