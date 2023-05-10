Watch Janet Jackson & Busta Rhymes perform “What’s It Gonna Be!?” together for the first time at MSG

Janet Jackson's "Together Again" tour hit NYC this week with two nights at Madison Square Garden. The show is a celebration of "50 years … of me," presented in five acts, hitting many career highs and some deep cuts, too, with her single "Together Again" serving as a through-line across the whole thing: she performs three different versions of the song across the night.

Night 2 at MSG (5/9) featured a surprise guest: Busta Rhymes, who came out to perform their 1999 collab hit, "What's It Gonna Be?!" While Janet has performed this song on tour before, this was the first time she and Busta did it together. After a short rendition of the song, Busta took a moment to pay tribute to "Queen Janet," saying "I don't want to disrupt the program too much, but I brought some gifts for you, Queen," as a roadie wheeled out an enormous bouquet of flowers. Busta went on to say how the song came about, he heard Janet being interviewed on Hot 97. "Angie Martinez asked her, 'what rapper who you haven't worked with would you like to?' and she said 'Busta Rhymes'. Excuse my language but I almost crashed my fucking car!"

Busta also led the crowd in an early "Happy Birthday Janet Jackson" -- she turns 15 on 5/16 -- and then presented her with a birthday cake featuring images from the "What's It Gonna Be?!" video, which Busta noted remains one of the most expensive rap videos ever made. You can watch that very sweet moment and check out Janet's MSG Night 2 setlist below.

SETLIST: Janet Jackson @ MSG 5/9/2023

Damita Jo

Together Again (DJ Premier Remix)

Feedback

So Much Betta

If

No Sleeep

Got 'til It's Gone

That's the Way Love Goes

Enjoy

Act II

What Have You Done For Me Lately

Nasty

The Pleasure Principle

Because of Love

When I Think of You

Diamonds

The Best Things in Life Are Free

Control

When We Oooo

Together Again

Come Back to Me

Let's Wait Awhile

Again

Any Time, Any Place

I Get Lonely

Act III

Doesn't Really Matter

All for You

Come On Get Up

Throb

Girlfriend/Boyfriend

Do It 2 Me

What's It Gonna Be?! (with Busta Rhymes)

So Excited

Act IV

The Knowledge

Miss You Much

Love Will Never Do (Without You)

Alright

Escapade

Scream

Rhythm Nation

Encore:

Together Again