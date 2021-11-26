Watch Japanese avant-screamo band Quiqui’s video for La Quiete cover

Japanese experimental screamo band Quiqui are gearing up to release their debut album Calendar on Dog Knights (pre-order), and judging by the first two singles, this album is all over the place. "Progressive" is in far-out jazz/avant-garde/noise territory, while the title track is gorgeous and melodic. The album also has some straight-up screamo, including an awesome cover of "*" by Italy's La Quiete, and we're premiering the video for that cover in this post. Speaking about the cover, the band says (in English and Japanese):

We believe that change is important.

and it can mean anything from evolution to degeneration to deviation.

In our opinion, change does not mean abandoning or denying classical music.

We would be very happy if you could feel the change in this album and imagine the many cultures of music and literature that are in the process of change.

The album is based on the theme of calendar.

Life is never repetitive, and sad and happy things can happen unintentionally, and we treat this contingency as something very important.

In this album, I am trying to express the repetition of daily life and the gradual changes in our lives.

I would be honored if someone who happens to listen to this album could make a connection with someone else's life.

As mentioned above, we consider change to be very important.

We have a lot of respect for La quiete as a pioneer of this.

In this cover, we play with the intention of inheriting the classical hardcore fury of La quiete and the changes that La quiete presented (you can feel a noticeable deviation in the second half of the song).

We feel envy and sympathy for the minorities who are presenting change.

And we could easily accept this feeling because it is music, eliminating the annoying separation.

The theme of this cover is to connect this feeling. 私達は変化が重要だと考えています。

それは進化、退化、逸脱等全ての意味を含んでいます。

私達の考える変化とはクラシカルを放棄・否定することではありません。

このアルバムからその変化を感じていただき、変化の過程にある数多の音楽や文学等それぞれの文化を想像して頂ければとても嬉しいです。

アルバムは暦をテーマとしています。

生活とは決して繰り返しではなく、意図しないところで悲しい事や嬉しい事が起こりうるもので、私達はその偶発性をとても大事なものとして扱っています。このアルバムでは繰り返しの日常と、ほんの少しずつ変化していく暮らしを表現しようとしています。

このアルバムを偶然聞いた誰かが、他の誰かの生活を想像するような繋がりを保てたら光栄です。

前述の通り私達は変化をとても重要と考えています。

その先駆者としてLa quieteをとても尊敬しています。

今回のカバーでは、La quieteの持つ激情ハードコアとしてのクラシカルとLa quieteが提示した変化(今回の曲の後半では顕著な逸脱を感じることが出来ると思います)を受け継ぎたいという意思のもと演奏しています。

私達はマイノリティである彼らが変化を提示することに羨望と共感を感じています。

そして私達はこの感覚を音楽であるが故に煩わしい隔たりを排除して簡単に受け入れる事ができました。

この感覚を繋いでいく事、それがこのカバーのテーマです。

Watch the video for the La Quiete cover and the videos for the two previous singles below...

--

