Watch Japanese Breakfast & Frankie Cosmos cover Sufjan Stevens in Chicago

Japanese Breakfast has once again covered Sufjan Stevens, this time with help from Frankie Cosmos' Greta Kline. On Monday night (7/10), she finished her two-night-stand at the Salt Shed in Chicago, and, fittingly, covered Sufjan's Illinois classic "Chicago." She was joined by Greta (who opened the show) as well as a slew of horns and strings. Watch clips of the performance and check out the full setlist below.

On the first night of her Chicago run, Japanese Breakfast covered Wilco favorite "Jesus, Etc," like she's done in the past. She covered another Sufjan song, Michigan's "Romulus," back in 2021.

Japanese Breakfast also recently announced a hometown Philadelphia Halloween show with Hop Along. Ahead of that her shows include appearances at Osheaga Festival, Beach Road Weekend, and more. She'll be in NYC on October 5 at Radio City Music Hall with Ichiko Aoba. All dates below.

Setlist: Japanese Breakfast at The Salt Shed, 7/10/2023 (via)

In Heaven

The Woman That Loves You

Savage Good Boy

Boyish (Little Big League cover)

The Body Is a Blade

Road Head

Heft

Be Sweet

Kokomo, IN

Glider

Till Death

Chicago (Sufjan Stevens cover) (with Frankie Cosmos)

Posing in Bondage

Paprika (followed by crowd singing “ Happy Birthday” to bassist Deven)

Slide Tackle

Everybody Wants to Love You

Encore:

This House

Posing for Cars

Diving Woman

Japanese Breakfast -- 2023 Tour Dates

Aug 6, 2023 Osheaga Festival Montreal, QC

Aug 8, 2023 Viejas Arena San Diego, CA #

Aug 11, 2023 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ #

Aug 12, 2023 Michelob ULTRA Arena Las Vegas, NV #

Aug 15, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

Aug 16, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

Aug 19, 2023 Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR ^

Aug 20, 2023 Woodland Park Zoo Seattle, WA ^

Aug 25, 2023 Ghost Ranch Music Festival Abiquiu, NM

Aug 27, 2023 Beach Road Weekend Martha's Vineyard, MA

Sep 7, 2023 - Sep 9, 2023 Hopscotch Music Festival Raleigh, NC

Sep 27, 2023 Walt Disney Concert Hall Los Angeles, CA %

Sep 28, 2023 Walt Disney Concert Hall Los Angeles, CA %

Sep 29, 2023 Ohana Fest Dana Point, CA

Oct 1, 2023 Treeline Music Festival Columbia, MO

Oct 5, 2023 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY %

Oct 31, 2023 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA @

# w/ Beck & Phoenix

^ w/ Built to Spill

% w/ Ichiko Aoba

@ w/ Hop Along