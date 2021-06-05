Watch Japanese Breakfast play 3 ‘Jubilee’ songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Get Japanese Breakfast's 'Jubilee' on limited clear with yellow swirl vinyl in our store.

Japanese Breakfast was on CBS This Morning Saturday today to play songs from her just-released Jubilee. Michelle Zauner and the band performed three Jubilee tracks -- "Be Sweet," "Kokomo, IN" and "Tactics" -- which really showed off the wide range of styles and sounds on the album.

Michelle also talked with host Anthony Mason about the album and her new memoir, Crying in H Mart, which debuted at #2 on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Watch the interview and the performances below.

You can catch Japanese Breakfast on tour this fall, including two-night runs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, and Brooklyn.

