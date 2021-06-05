Watch Japanese Breakfast play 3 ‘Jubilee’ songs on ‘CBS This Morning’
Japanese Breakfast was on CBS This Morning Saturday today to play songs from her just-released Jubilee. Michelle Zauner and the band performed three Jubilee tracks -- "Be Sweet," "Kokomo, IN" and "Tactics" -- which really showed off the wide range of styles and sounds on the album.
Michelle also talked with host Anthony Mason about the album and her new memoir, Crying in H Mart, which debuted at #2 on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Watch the interview and the performances below.
You can catch Japanese Breakfast on tour this fall, including two-night runs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, and Brooklyn.
