Watch Japanese Breakfast play a Fender Player Plus Meteora HH guitar, and WIN ONE! (enter here)

Earlier this year, the iconic Fender brand welcomed a new guitar model to the family, the Player Plus Meteora HH. The idea for the Meteora was first developed in 2011 by designer Josh Hurst, and then debuted in 2018 as a limited edition in Fender's Parallel Universe series. The original fused together features of Fender's classic Jazzmaster and Telecaster guitars, but this new model is much different. Its offset body shape is clearly a descendent of the Jazzmaster, but it's got an even more futuristic look, and it's got two Fireball humbuckers (which Guitar World calls "quite close cousins" to the Shawbucker pickups) and a whammy bar. It's got the commonly used "Modern C" neck, and it's said to have a familiar Fender feel, even it looks a little out-there on first glance. It comes in four different colors, including Silverburst with a maple fretboard, and to celebrate its release, we've teamed up with Fender to give away one of the Silverbursts! Enter for a chance to win below.

For an even better idea of how the guitar looks and sounds, Japanese Breakfast played one for a Fender Player Plus Session. She and her band ran through "Savage Good Boy," "In Hell," and "Posing for Cars," and she also talked about how she got started playing, and more. Check it out:

Lean more about the guitar below, and enter the contest -- U.S. residents only -- here:

Fender Player Plus Meteora HH



A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

Here's more about the Player Plus Meteora HH from Fender:

Fusing innovative Fender design with player-centric features and exciting new finishes, the Player Plus Meteora® delivers superb playability and unmistakable style. A set of powerful Fireball™ humbucking pickups blend the perfect amount of gain with great string-to-string note clarity. An S-1™ switch activates the coil-split, delivering crystal-clear single-coil tones. The silky satin Modern “C” neck fits your hand like a glove, with smooth rolled edges for supreme comfort. The 12” radius fingerboard and 22 medium jumbo frets facilitate fluid leads and choke free bends. Smooth and responsive, the 2-point tremolo provides classic vibrato effects, while the locking tuners provide rock-solid tuning and make string changes quick and easy. With classic Fender style, advanced features and stunning new finishes, the Player Plus Meteora® is the perfect tool to spark your creativity and let you stand out from the crowd.

Learn more about the guitar HERE and check out more photos of Japanese Breakfast playing it, below...