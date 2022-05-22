Watch Japanese Breakfast play “Be Sweet” & “Paprika” on SNL season finale

Last night was the season finale of Saturday Night Live and singing them out was Japanese Breakfast who performed two songs off last year's Jubilee: "Be Sweet" and "Paprika" where she wielded a gong. Watch below.

It was indeed the last episode for Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, and they each got their own send off. Kate returned and alien abduction survivor Mrs Rafferty who got the other cast members to break before ascending to space. Aidy Bryant teamed with Bowen Yang for one more Trend Forecasters segment during Weekend Update, which also featured a final segment from Pete Davidson who joked about the advice SNL's Lorne Michaels gave him over the years.

Meanwhile Kyle Mooney, Kate and Aidy all appeared in a commercial for "the number one hairstyle for whimsical women of a certain age" that also featured Japanese Breakfast, host Natasha Lyonne, and more.

Elsewhere, SNL alumni Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph showed up in Lyonne's opening monologue, and Fred also appeared in a parody of 1981 Dolly Parton film 9 to 5. Watch those below.