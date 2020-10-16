watch Jarvis Cocker cover The Fall and Velvet Underground at the Barbican’s Michael Clark exhibit

London's Barbican Center currently has a retrospective exhibit on avant garde choreographer Michael Clark -- titled Cosmic Dancer -- and to celebrate, they got Jarvis Cocker's band JARV IS... to do a special streaming set from various rooms of the exhibit. One of those is a recreation of the stage set from I Am Kurious Oranj, the ballet Clark created with The Fall in 1988. Amidst the giant hamburgers, fries and baked beans, JARV IS... perform "Big New Prinz" from the ballet (and album), which is pretty great.

Jarvis and the band also cover The Velvet Underground's "Venus in Furs," and perform Jarvis' solo single "Further Complications" and JARV IS... single "House Music All Night Long" (from this year's Beyond the Pale). You can watch that, and The Fall's video for "Big New Prinz" (which features Clark), below.

Read our interview with Jarvis from earlier this year.

Meanwhile, a few Fall albums will be the subject of Tim's Twitter Listening Parties this weekend: on Saturday, October 17 it's Hex Enduction Hour at 3 PM ET, and on Sunday, October 18 it's Groteque (After the Gramme) at 3 PM ET and Slates at 4 PM ET. All feature live tweet commentary from The Fall's rhythm section for those albums -- brothers Stephen and Paul Hanley. Head to Tim's website for more info.

--

A 15-SONG THE FALL PRIMER

--