watch Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires cover John Prine at a socially distanced show

As mentioned, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit played four socially distanced shows outside Pelham, TN's The Caverns starting on Thursday (10/8). Saturday's (10/10) show fell on what would've been the late John Prine's 74th birthday, and to mark the occasion, Jason and his wife and longtime musical collaborator, Amanda Shires, covered his song "Storm Windows" for the encore. It's a song they've done live before, but this particular performance, to a socially distant crowd under rainy skies, was likely unlike any previous. Watch a video clip, and check out a few pictures from the show, below.

Jason and Amanda previously covered "Angel from Montgomery," "Illegal Smile," and "Clocks and Spoons" on Amanda's livestream series, "I So Lounging," and Jason penned a tribute to Prine, "John Prine Taught Me to Stay Vulnerable," for the New York Times.

There are still a few more chances to see Jason and Amanda live this month and next at socially distanced and drive-in shows, including on October 16 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA (sold out), October 23 and 24 at McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids, IA (tickets), November 5 at Maggie Valley Festival Grounds in Maggie Valley, NC (sold out), and November 6 and 7 at The Bend in North Charleston, NC (tickets).

Meanwhile, Prine's widow, Fiona Whelan Prine, recently responded to President Trump's downplaying of COVID-19, which John died from complications with, saying that the virus has "broken my heart and changed my family forever."