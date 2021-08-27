Watch Jason Isbell do Rolling Stones covers, dedicated to Charlie Watts

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are no strangers to Rolling Stones covers, and they had been playing "Sway" (which they've performed multiple times over the years) at some of the shows on their current tour, including during the encore of gig at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, IL on Sunday (8/22), two days before Stones drummer Charlie Watts passed away. As Stereogum points out, Jason has continued to do Stones songs during the encore of every show since Charlie passed. He played "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" (which he's covered many times before) and "Moonlight Mile" (which, according to Setlist.fm, he's only played one other time in the past) at his Indianapolis show the night of Charlie's death, and then he did "Gimme Shelter" (which, according to Setlist.fm, he'd never covered before) in Grand Rapids on Thursday (8/26), with opener Brittney Spencer on backing vocals. Watch videos of all four covers from this week below.

Jason's tour hits NYC on September 24 & 25 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 with Joy Oladokun (tickets). Like at all of his shows, he's requiring proof of vaccination.