Watch Jason Isbell in the new trailer for Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘

AppleTV+ has just released a new trailer for Martin Scorcese's big screen adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon, which gives us our first look at Jason Isbell as Bill Smith. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it scene that comes at the 1:57 mark. The film, which is based on David Grann's 2017 non-fiction of the same name, looks pretty intense and also stars Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser and John Lithgow. It's in theaters on October 20 and here's the official synopsis:

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

Killers of the Flower Moon's cast also includes Sturgill Simpson, who we didn't spot in the trailer but may be in there. You can definitely catch him on the new season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones alongsisde Danny McBride, Edi Patterson, Adam DeVine, John Goodman, and Walton Goggins. Sturgill plays Marshall, a member of a militia group run by Steve Zahn. You can see him in the Season 3 trailer below.

Jason Isbell just released his new album with The 400 Unit, Weathervanes, and is on tour now.